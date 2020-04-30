Local food producers continue to supply the Piedmont food chain

Grocery stores across the nation are having a tough time keeping store shelves full. Experts say a combination of high consumer demand and production slowdowns are reasons why shelves are sometimes empty. Locally, small markets are doing better.

Summerfield Farms in Summerfield covers over 600 acres. But on a mild, cloudy day, a heard of cattle peacefully grazed in a small corner of pasture. A few steps away from the hungry cattle, Stephanie Quayle Couch greeted shoppers inside of the farm market. The country singer and business owner described the market as her “kitchen,” a place that’s open to anyone. But times are now different. You have to practice social distancing.

“I just miss people. I miss not being able to have that one-on-one engagement,” said Couch. “We are doing that virtually now but I do look forward to the day where we can have everyone gather again.”

People come to Summerfield Farms for its grass-fed cattle. Before the pandemic, the coolers were filled with meats. Holly Summers is the general manager of Summerfield Farms. She pointed out now the supply of local meats is going beyond the market shelves.

“We’ve been blessed to serve our community in more unique ways than ever before. We’ve added more products to our website,” Summers continued. “So you can order from home and we are able to ship to their houses.”

Summers said the farm is keeping up with demand by knowing just the right time to begin filling their orders.

“We harvest based on our need and the community’s need as well,” explained Summers. “There are families that will purchase the whole cow and split it between their families because it’s more cost effective.”

Along with shipping meats and veggies, the farm is bringing in hard-to-find items like sanitizer and paper products.

“I think through this process we’ve been able to key into people’s specific needs,” said Couch. “Being able to reach into the community and ask what do you people need and we will do our best to get it.”

Knowing your customer’s taste is how Summerfield Farms is surviving the pandemic. According to North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, buying local is the best way to keep the entire economy going.

“Now is the time to step up and support our local growers in North Carolina so we can have them in place once the pandemic is over and things get back to a more normal state that we are looking for,” said Troxler.

Summerfield Farms also operates an event space for meetings and weddings. Ceremonies for this spring have been rescheduled for late summer and fall. Summers also added that the delayed weddings are now smaller.