Local family using #haircutsforhunger to raise money for food banks

With stay-at-home orders in place, a lot of Piedmont families are working and learning at home. Seeing the same four walls can make you a little restless. For Bryan Starrett, home quarantine has sparked his creativity.

“I thought the kids are looking for fun things to do and I thought, if I can’t pay for a haircut, I will let them do it and donate to the hunger need,” Starrett said.

To share his donation message with others, Starrett and his daughters made a video and posted it to social media. In the video named Haircut for Hunger, Starrett is sitting in a chair while his young daughters, Caroline and Josie cut his hair. The girls were excited and a little scared to give their dad a new look.

“It was fun, but pretty hairy,” Caroline said.

“I was worried I would cut off his ears,” Josie said.

The only thing lost in the video was Starrett’s hair. Starrett calls his new look business professional mohawk chic.

“If we can get other people to do this and make light of themselves, I think everyone wants to figure out a way to help,” Starrett said. “This is an easy way to make a donation. Have a little fun and make yourself look silly.”

The family donated the money that would have been spent on a haircut to Feeding America and Out of the Garden Project in Greensboro. The Starretts are challenging others to do the same.

“Whether you do the haircut or not, this is about awareness of the hunger issue,” Starrett said.

With job losses mounting, Piedmont food banks are feeding more people. Don Milholin is the executive director of the Out of the Garden Project. His organization is now feeding thousands.

“Our need has grown. We were serving 300 people a day. Now we are serving over 1,300 people a day, six days a week,” Milholin said.

The Haircut for Hunger challenge is coming at the right time for area food banks. Milholin described how money that would have been spent for one haircut can benefit multiple people.

“It’s a backpack, $5 a weekend. Two meals for a family of four plus snacks,” Milholin said. “So a $20 donation is an extraordinary amount of money.”

The Starretts are encouraging people to use #haircutsforhunger when you post a picture of your new hairdo to social media.