Local COVID-19 survivor celebrates the holidays, recovery: ‘That’s the best gift in the world’

After spending months in the hospital fighting complications from COVID-19, 26-year-old Tionna Hairston is making huge strides in her recovery.

In May, both Hairston and her mother Stacy Peatross were diagnosed with the virus. Hairston suffered several strokes and a heart attack and doctors pronounced her brain dead after she coded in the hospital.

“I said we’re going to believe, we’re going to believe that she’s going to make it. God’s going to bring her through,” Peatross said.

Hairston learned how to eat, dress and stand up. In October, doctors and nurses cheered as she stood up to leave the facility.

“I’m feeling good, and my recovery is going well,” Hairston said Monday.

Her mother explained she is still waiting to undergo formal physical therapy. In the meantime, she practices walking around the kitchen and does water aerobics at the YMCA to gain strength.

“While we’re waiting for approvals from her insurance and things like that, she’s sitting idly by, already she’s been sitting in the bed for so long and losing the ability to do things. I can’t let that happen here at home, she can’t have any setbacks,” Peatross said.

Wearing matching T-shirts reading “We Believe,” Peatross explained the saying has become the family’s motto.

“It’s definitely not easy but we push,” she said.

As the family prepares to celebrate Christmas, Hairston has her sights set on a full recovery and looks to regain her independence.

Peatross said her family is celebrating her daughter’s health above all else.

“My children keep asking me, ‘Mommy, what do you want for Christmas?’ I said I have what I want, I have my daughter sitting beside me,” Peatross said. “That’s the best gift in the world.”