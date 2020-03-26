Local couple uses Facebook to ‘invite’ guests to their wedding amid coronavirus restrictions, streams wedding live

It's taking the phrase "Facebook official" to another level! Jess and Trent Hancock tied the knot this weekend, while their guests joined the momentous occasion through their computers and cellphones.

Families gathered in their homes and some even brought their own refreshments.

"It's just felt like this surreal experience of a movie," Jess said.

Jess and Trent's loved ones were determined to make the couple's wedding as special as possible.

"A lot of people tuned in. We had like 80 comments just in the ceremony," Trent said.

The Hancocks gathered on Saturday with their parents and a small bridal party.

They used a cellphone to display their vow to lifelong love on Facebook, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is an untreaded water. This is something not seen before but if we're going to face it I wanted to face it together," Trent said.

The couple knew a week before the wedding their plans would change drastically.

The CDC had recently announced that gatherings should be limited to 100 people. That number got even smaller as the CDC and governor made restrictions on large groups.

"We were a little worried about how to make that decision of who should be included and who shouldn't," Jess said.

Jess and Trent made a Facebook group for their guests, giving all of their attendees a chance to view their love story.

The people who showed up to make the Facebook wedding possible took precautions.

"Our photographers showed up in masks and gloves to protect themselves and their families," Jess said.

The Hancocks' parents and bridal party made sure to keep their distance from each other during the ceremony and reception.

"We had set a precedent that there would be no physical contact between us and others in our party," Jess said.

Despite being unconventional, it's a memory they'll never forget.