Local cheerleader raises money for little girl battling cancer through Easter egg hunts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s Caroline Trindel helped Cheer Extreme bring home another national championship down in Disney World in Orlando right before the pandemic shutdown.

When Caroline returned, she started thinking about how to help a little 7-year-old girl who had been battling cancer. Her name is Hannah and they’d actually been friends for a while — prayer buddies at church, sang together in a Christmas program. Hannah’s medical bills were piling up and Caroline had an idea.

Easter was coming up: why not raise money with Easter egg hunts.

“I want to say 8,700 eggs, and houses could order 25, 50, 100 or 200 eggs so some houses we put 200 eggs in their yards,” Caroline said.

Caroline got some help from a couple of friends and family members to put candy in plastic eggs and delivered them around town. It provided excitement for kids living in a world turned upside down by a pandemic and money was raised for little Hannah.

“Our initial goal was to raise about $1,000 dollars, we were secretly hoping for $2,500-ish; by the first couple of days we knew it was going to be a lot more than that,” Caroline said.

And in mid-April, Caroline and her Easter egg team presented a check to Hannah’s family for $6,280. It was a big boost to Hannah’s GoFundMe account.

“I will always think of this fundraiser when I look at plastic Easter eggs,” Caroline said.