Local businesses donate portion of sales to support minority organizations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Local businesses are stepping up to make an impact in their communities. Many Triad businesses posted their support for diversity and inclusion on Blackout Tuesday. Since then a few business owners are taking their support one step further.

“The children are our future and we want to invest in our area’s future,” said Ellen Sawicki, office manager at Ivy & Leo.

The clothing store is selling special shirts online and 100 percent of the money made from the shirts will be donated to an organization to support minority children and their families in North Carolina. So far the clothing store has raised $2,000 in 24 hours.

After watching the protests across the state, Sawicki wanted to find a way her store Ivy & Leo could help. The store is based out of Charlotte, with locations in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. When Ivy & Leo launched its T-shirt fundraiser for the National Black Child Development Institute on Facebook Wednesday, the shirts sold out almost instantly.

“We have 100 more coming in so we’re hoping that all those will sell then we’ll see about the next round,” Sawicki said.

Ivy & Leo isn’t the only local business raising money for organizations that support people of color.

“With everything that’s going on and with COVID-19, I think everyone’s at a breaking point,” said Dan Rossow, taproom manager at Wise Man Brewing.

The Winston-Salem brewery is donating 10 percent of June sales from their most popular beer to Emancipate NC.

“We’re in a position where we can help, so why not? The more beer we sell, the more we can give back,” Rossow stated.

He manages the brewery and would love to see more businesses get involved with local organizations.

“Addressing these very difficult issues in a meaningful and powerful way,” Rossow said.

Meanwhile Sawicki hopes to continue selling shirts to support children in the community.

“We’re excited to be a part of this change. I mean that’s all that’s really going through our head. We want to give back to our community,” Sawicki said.