Local business owner gets help from competitor after running out of supplies

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Guilford County business owner found competitors are compassionate and customers are being loyal.

“I’ve gotten two days off since March 5,” Keith Ray said.

When Ray opened George’s Pizza nearly two decades ago, he never thought he’d be working seven days a week.

After furloughing some of his employees, he spends most of his day alone in the kitchen preparing takeout and delivery orders.

“We have to run on a skeleton crew,” Ray said.

Ray was born into the food industry. His mother owned a deli in New Jersey when he was a kid. Now they co-own George’s.

“Yeah it’s tough having a restaurant and not being able to use it properly,” Ray said.

Like many eateries in the Triad, George’s has taken a huge hit in sales.

“It’s a big dip but we’re doing what we can,” Ray said.

Ordering supplies has become more difficult.

Last week Ray ran short on pizza boxes. He reached out to his competitor down the road, Marco’s Pizza, for help.

“They didn’t have to give me any pizza boxes and yes their logo is all over it but beggars can’t be choosers and they did me a huge favor,” Ray said.

He bought their boxes giving their customers a “surprise” delivery.

“Some people thought it was quite humorous,” Ray said.

A first for a man whose been in business for decades.

“We’re just doing what we can, trying to stay alive and keeping our employees employed,” Ray said.

There’s an RV behind George’s Pizza that created a lot of chatter among customers.

They thought Ray was living in it while putting in so many hours but he parked it outside the restaurant as a way to keep an eye on his two foster kids after their schools closed. He admits he may take a nap occasionally but has never stayed overnight.