Local artists detail performing during pandemic, give glimpse into post-pandemic performances

GREENSBORO, NC — The pandemic has changed the way we enjoy events, such as live music. While the musicians have been using their creativity to figure out ways to reach their fans on a smaller scale, or virtually, they may not be able to play for us when the pandemic ends unless the venues they perform in get the support they desperately need.

“I sing all the time. I don’t realize I’m singing, so I think I just came out that way,” said singer/songwriter/guitarist Abigail Dowd, of Greensboro.

Dowd didn’t start playing music full-time until she was 32 years old and was making up for lost time when COVID-19 arrived in the United States.

“We had all of these shows lined up, and they were like the magic shows that you’ve worked like all these years so that these are the shows you can play and one by one they just dropped off,” she recalled.

Musician Martha Bassett, of Winston-Salem, also remembers the moment she realized COVID-19 was going to be a big deal.

“Everybody’s phones started buzzing, and it was like, ‘oh I lost my gigs this weekend,’” said the Martha Bassett Show host. “’Yeah, me too,’ and from there everybody lost all their gigs.”

At the time, Bassett said she wasn’t overly concerned because she assumed it would blow over quickly.

“It slowly dawned on me and everybody else that this was for the long term,” she explained.

“For the first couple of months, it was so nice. It was weird, but also it made me really miss that human connection,” Dowd said. “After I spent a couple of weekends binge-watching Netflix, I’ve watched everything. There’s nothing else to do.”

Both artists turned to livestreaming as the primary means of connecting with their fans.

“We have had a few live concerts that have been outdoors with people spaced far away,” Bassett said. “That was weird.”

Dowd’s filled some of the extra time by giving guitar lessons. Still, both have continued to record new music, and Dowd says other musicians not touring has increased their ability to collaborate.

“It’s really opened up this opportunity to call a friend because you know they’re at home, and say, ‘hey, can you send a vocal track? I need it right now,’ and they’re available,” she said.

Bassett adds the pandemic has allowed musicians to put further focus into their craft.

“Everybody that I talk to has been making a record, or writing more music, or learning a new instrument,” she said.

There is a lot missing. One, being the ability to work with other artists in person. Another, being able to interact with fans in person, especially after shows.

“After the show, that was one of my favorite parts, was going out and seeing everybody,” Dowd added. “Then the show’s over, and you go make your bowl of soup and watch Netflix it’s really lonely.”

That said, if the venues they play in go missing, we may never be able to enjoy our favorite artists the way we did pre-pandemic.

“If we don’t take care of the venues where we are used to working then we will have nothing to go back to,” Bassett detailed.

“The second that we lose one venue, especially as a touring musician, the second you lose that venue it impacts the next venue because we’re all connected. It’s a domino effect,” Dowd explained. “You can’t get to play a show in Pensacola if the place in Atlanta is gone.”

The latest stimulus package does provide $15 billion for venues, which Dowd and Bassett say is good news not only for them but also the venue owners and people behind the scenes.

“I think people are gonna be so happy to be together again,” Bassett said, of when live music can resume on a large scale. “I just can’t wait.”

“Even when I talk about it I feel really emotional because I realize that human connection,” Dowd said. “I think when we get together, and we can see live music, there will definitely be just this flow of tears.”