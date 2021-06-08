Lily Mae Bridal Boutique in Madison gives brides a unique shopping experience

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ashley Dillon has been been waiting, hoping and shopping for dresses since February.

“We knew the industry was eventually going to come back,” Dillon said. “We’re really excited to see that moment is finally here.”

Dillon owns Lily Mae Bridal Boutique in Madison on 107 West Academy Street with her mother.

Their business is housed in a historic home that was built in 1892 and gives brides a dress shopping experience more unique and personal than big box stores.

“This is a one-time moment for a lot of people, and you want to make sure they really have fond memories of that experience,” Dillon said.

The mother and daughter duo handpicks each dress, and they take what they do seriously.

“It’s a lot of responsibility. Being the source of that joy and that happiness and being a huge part and an integral part of that wedding planning process,” Dillon said.

Lily Mae Bridal Boutique’s opened during the pandemic and had a grand opening celebration on Saturday.