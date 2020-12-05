Light the Night kicks off in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s “Downtown in December” event is making up for the city not being able to hold the Festival of Lights or tree lighting this year like it has done for more than three decades.

And tonight, was a big night for all.

FOX8’s Michael Hennessey shows us the sights and sounds of “Light the Night.”

For more information on Downtown in December, click here.

