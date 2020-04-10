Lexington organization helping ease financial burden for Davidson County families during coronavirus outbreak

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Money is tight for many families right now, so a Lexington organization is set up to help ease that financial burden for Davidson County families.

They are helping people pay their rent, mortgage and utility bills.

The Lexington Housing Community Development Corporation got a grant for just over $4,000 from the United Way.

“I mean we never thought we’d live to see a time like this,” said Toby Prince, executive director of the Lexington Housing Community Development Corporation.

Not knowing where your next source of income will come from can be frightening during this time.

“These families have taken a hard hit with a lot of them being out of work,” Prince said.

Nearly 500,00 people in North Carolina are unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just felt like this was a way of trying to shed a little light on a dark situation,” Prince said.

LHCDC went to work applying for grants to help their clients in need.

“We’ve had lots of families call with different situations,” Prince said.

The group usually helps Davidson County families become homeowners but during this crisis their mission is even bigger.

LHCDC will give certain households who’ve experienced a substantial loss of up to $300 for their monthly bills.

“Each of these families will be required to do a budget counseling session over the phone for them to qualify for the funds and they do have to show loss of wages during the pandemic,” Prince said.

They are currently scheduling appointments for families, so they can start giving that money out.

“We are cutting the checks though to the vendor, to the utility company or to the lender,” Prince said.

If you’re a Davidson County family looking for help, all you need to do is call Lexington Housing Community Development Corporation.