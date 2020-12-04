LeBauer Park in Greensboro transforms into Tinsel Town for the month of December

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re hoping to go walking in a winter wonderland, LeBauer Park has you covered.

From Dec. 4 to 27, LeBauer Park is transforming into Tinsel Town, a display featuring 50 uniquely decorated trees.

Each tree will be bought and decorated by a local business, group, nonprofit or family, and the community is invited to walk through to see the designs.

Guests can vote on their favorite tree design using the QR codes located at each tree.

The top five winners will get to select one nonprofit each to receive a $500 donation.

Tinsel Town at LeBauer Park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizer, wash their hands and wear a mask. Anyone who has been feeling sick is asked to stay home.

For more information on sponsoring a tree, visit the Sponsor a Tree page. Tree sponsor price is $200 for a 6 to 7 foot. tree. If you’d like to support this initiative but don’t have time to decorate a tree, let organizers know and they will donate your tree to a nonprofit organization.

If your organization would like to be considered as a non-profit decorator please submit this non-profit inquiry form to get on the waiting list for a sponsored tree. Trees are subject to availability.