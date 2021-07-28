Korner’s Folly is a fascinating piece of history; a great vacation is right around the…Korner

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been called the Strangest Home in World for more than 140 years.
Korner’s Folly in Kernersville was built to be an interior design catalog for clients.
It eventually turned into a home and now it’s a museum.
You can tour the 22 rooms on three and a half stories.
Those half stories have rooms that are only 5 feet 6 inches high! (Way too short for Shannon.)
In today’s Destination Vacation, Shannon Smith takes us on a tour of the odd home that continues to stand the test of time.