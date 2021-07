KING, N.C. (WGHP) — Local teen C.J. Berry has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and is mostly confined to his wheelchair.

Something his family says he loves to do is talk to any first responder he sees.

On Friday, the City of King’s mayor surprised C.J. and swore him in as an honorary police officer.

FOX8 photojournalist Ryan Terhune captured the special moment at the King Police Department.