Kernersville community steps up after officer shot, injured in the line of duty

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Kernersville community is stepping up to support one of its police officers recovering after being shot in the line of duty.

People in town have done everything from a parade in Officer Sean Houle’s honor to businesses giving a portion of their profit to his family.

For people in this community, it doesn’t matter if they had a personal relationship with the family or if they merely heard about the incident.

On Feb. 21, Houle was shot three times with his own gun by a suspect. One of the bullets hit his face.

“It’s been an extremely long amount of years since something like that has happened in Kernersville,” said Kennadi Cline, whose husband is a law enforcement officer in Kernersville.

So many people are chipping in to lift some of the financial burden from his family.

“It strikes a chord with me because I have first responders in my family,” Pawlee’s Doggie Bakery Co-owner Jennifer McKay said.

McKay said Houle used to stop in to get treats for his K-9 dog.

“He’s just a very charismatic person and has a very big smile that’s very contagious,” McKay said.

The bakery made special dog treats in Houle’s honor.

“Cookies with his badge and name and badge number on it,” McKay explained.

McKay said 100 percent of those proceeds go to Houle’s family.

And they’re flying off the shelves. Some people are ordering dozens at a time.

“As soon as they hit the baker case, they’re wiped out within an hour,” McKay said.

Over at Kernersville Brewing Company, they’re donating 10 percent of this weekend’s proceeds to the family. They’ve even added a donation box at their bar.

“We felt like we could do our little part to just kind of help them and give back a little bit to them,” owner Rick Lowe said. “You put yourself in their shoes and say that has to be a very helpless feeling,” Lowe said.

For Kennedi Cline, she knows the importance of uplifting an officer’s family during this time as she’s married to one. Her husband was working the day Houle was shot.

“Not knowing who was involved was awful to wait and find out,” she said.

Right now, she’s asking others for one thing from people.

“Tomorrow he will be undergoing a big surgery. Just keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” Cline said.

For more information on how you can help, click here.