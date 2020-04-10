Jamestown restaurant shares heartwarming story of customer who bought $500 in gift cards to help families in need

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A Jamestown restaurant on Friday evening shared a heartwarming post on social media about an act of kindness.

Black Powder Smokehouse posted to Facebook saying a woman called the restaurant wanting to purchase $500 in gift cards.

“At first I thought ‘what’s the catch’ or ‘maybe this person has lost their mind,'” the post said.

It turned out, it was a special day marking a five-year milestone for the woman and her family. She wanted to mark the occasion by buying $500 worth of gift cards for families in need.

The restaurant said the gift cards will be given to families in the community who need “a little glimmer of light.”

“It’s these rare acts of selfless kindness that make all the bitterness and greed fade,” the post said.

Black Powder Smokehouse is located at 302 E. Main St., Jamestown.