‘It’s really important that they feel understand’: ASL interpreters helping hearing-impaired patients during pandemic

BURLINGTON, N.C. — American Sign Language interpreters are among the most crucial heroes on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus for the hearing impaired.

COVID-19 is already hard enough to comprehend and understand, which has made the fight even more difficult for those who cannot hear.

“Being that support, being that piece, and understanding what is being said,” is how Tabitha Allen-Draft described the importance of interpreters.

She is with a group called Hands that Speak and is among 75 sign language interpreters in the Triad. She also is among a handful of ASL interpreters to assists doctors and patients in the area hospitals.

“I’m with them in surgeries, I’m with them in routine visits, and through this pandemic. It’s really important that they feel understand,” she said.

Allen-Draft’s job is to assist the doctors in explaining to patients what COVID-19 is and whether the symptoms they are showing are from the virus.

“Just imagine going to the hospital, with those symptoms, and you have someone in front of you lip-reading,” she said.



For example, if a hearing-impaired person comes in for fear of having the virus, doctors will have to communicate through paper and pen.

“Writing back and forth, and there’s questions. That takes a lot of time. Just having an interpreter there to make things clear, and concise,” she said.

Interpreters like Allen-Draft are helping speed that process up and making sure doctors and patients feel confident that they are being understood.

Those who are hearing impaired have also been at a great disadvantage of information during this pandemic.

Allen-Draft explained how a handful of people she works with were not fully aware of how serious COVID-19 was.

“They’re getting information after it’s given. So just imagine how many times the story has changed. You have to explain, this is not the flu, this is serious, this is global,” she said.

Allen-Draft stresses that interpreters, like herself, are needed to make sure the message of taking precautions are known by everyone, despite their disadvantages.