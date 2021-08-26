It’s National Dog Day! We’d love to see your best friend!

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday is National Dog Day!

Here at FOX8 plenty of us are dog people, and we know our viewers love their pups too! So of course, we want to get to know your pups!

Web Desk mascot Furiosa welcomes you to National Dog Day!

Fury and pal Charlie are all set for summer!

King of the couch

Playtime

Tater is our EP Donna’s baby!

Tater is all dressed up and ready to play!

Our Yorkie Spikey loves to ride!

Spunky little lady, our beloved sweet 12 year old miniature schnauzer❤❤❤

The light of my life.

AbbyJo got her 2 weeks ago AKC beagle puppy at home waiting for dinner last night

Givens (rescued mixed breed) & Kimber (miniature Jack Russell)

If you’re looking for a new friend, maybe give our Pet of the Week section a browse, and if you want to see the way people in our area are loving their pets, check out Emily Byrd’s Project Pet.

You can submit your photos below. We review all the photos before they’re added, so it may take a few minutes for your pup to show up!