Winston-Salem State student part of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University freshman Rajah Caruth has big-time aspirations.

“My ultimate goal is to be a Cup Series champion one day and be mentioned in the names with Gordon, Johnson, and Earnhardt. It’s a pretty big goal,” he said.

Caruth caught the racing bug early.

“I grew up in Brooklyn and DC, so there’s not really any racing in those places. So I got hooked from little cartoons and getting toys and stuff,” he said.

His parents thought it was a phase that he’d grow out of. Instead, Caruth got more into it. He started racing last year and recently won his first race in NASCAR’s Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

“It was pretty cool,” he said, of the moment he won. “Back in the summer I was thinking if I ever won a race this year I would be all emotional and stuff.”

Caruth had his moment and then it was on to the next race. He says he has a lot of catching up to do.

“A lot of times drivers that make it to national series competitions and divisions have been racing since they were five or six. Me not having those connections, I got my start in sim racing. So I was just racing online and in a simulator called iRacing and honing my skills on there to be able to join a development program last year,” he said.

Caruth is part of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development program. There’s also a Pit Crew Development program.

“The NASCAR Diversity Internship Program, which I’m an alum of has been around for 20 years,” NASCAR Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Brandon Thompson said. “These efforts aren’t new. The Drive for Diversity program which consists of a driver development program and a pit crew development program have both been around for the better part of 15 years. So those things are going to continue.”

NASCAR tapped Brandon Thompson to lead its diversity and inclusion effort this summer as it attempted to reckon with its own complicated racial past. There have only been two full time black drivers: Wendell Scott from Danville back in the 1960s and Bubba Wallace today.

“The stereotype kind of paints racing in somewhat of a negative light when really there’s an overwhelming majority of really good people in this sport regardless of creed, ethnicity, background, or whatever,” Caruth said.

Thompson is working to change the stigma that NASCAR is not the most welcoming for black folks.

“Without a doubt, there’s a stigma attached to that. But that’s what we’re tasked with doing… changing the stigma,” he said. “And that’s going to come with work. It’s not going to happen overnight. It doesn’t just happen because we banned the confederate flag. It doesn’t just happen because drivers supported Bubba Wallace.”

Since June they’ve focused on making NASCAR the employer and the company a better place and slowly working outward from there.

“We’re going to ramp up our efforts in terms of hiring to make sure we’re building as diverse and inclusive a workforce as we can, not only with NASCAR the company, but the entire industry,” Thompson said.

Thompson says that commitment to creating a more inclusive environment for drivers and fans, as well as the visibility of more people of color on and off the track have already produced fruit. He points to Michael Jordan’s decision to start a team.

“I think one of the things we’re even more proud of is the reason why he chose to do that. If you look back at his statements, Michael Jordan mentioned the reason he decided this is a good time to do this was because of some of the steps we were taking to be better,” he said.

“We all have a shared vision of what we want the sport to look like,” Caruth said.

Thompson says that’s a journey.

“The biggest thing is exposing people to the sport and getting over that hurdle and that stigma. But we’re bullish on the fact that once we can get people to the race track it’s a great environment, it’s fun, it’s exciting, it invigorates all your senses. So the more we can do that, the more the odds are stacked in our favor,” he said.