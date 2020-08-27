Triad churches work to end racism with ‘Let’s Talk Race’ partnership

West Market Street United Methodist Church and St. Matthews United Methodist Church have a long history that dates back to the days of slavery. Today, they work together through a partnership they call “Let’s Talk Race.”

It started with a small group study on racism at West Market Street UMC.

“Our hope with that book group was that it could be an incubator for change and action,” Pam Strader said. “We went from there to begin looking at doing a summer series asking the question, ‘Is the church the answer to the racial divide?'”

That summer, they talked about the biblical principle that we’re all created in the image of God, while exploring issues like bias. Some members of St. Matthews heard about it and started coming.

“We decided as a next step one of the ways we can really overcome the racial divide is forming relationships where we can break down stereotypes and really work on our biases,” Strader said.

Fifty members from each church paired up to start asking questions and having conversations about race. That was 2018. Many of those relationships continue today.

“I joined that group because I am a Christian woman and a person of color,” said Albertina McGirt, from St. Matthews. “And I’d like to believe that mustard faith changes things and moves mountains. And because of that, we can make a difference in our community.”

Both women say it’s been challenging.

“We’ve talked about lynching. That was a tough conversation, and the different forms of lynching. We’ve talked about denied opportunity. We’ve talked about the integration of schools and how it impacted us,” McGirt said.

“I think some of the difficult conversations include being open to hearing history, the narrative, from a different perspective and realizing the unconscious bias that we have that is just part of how we were educated and how we walked through this world, and to know that my blond hair blue-eyed son doesn’t get stopped driving through Downtown Greensboro as often as some of the young men of color that I’m in contact with and have gone to court with,” Strader said.

And they’ve had some enlightening experiences, including an Underground Railroad tour at Guilford College, and brunch at the Magnolia House. They planned a civil rights pilgrimage to Alabama this summer, but that was canceled because of COVID. Instead, they shifted their focus to two things: prayer vigils involving more churches and taking “Let’s Talk Race” to the community.

They came up with signs sharing a simple message: it’s time to end racism.

“We knew the protests would end eventually. But we want to continue the conversation and to encourage the community through those signs to keep working on ending racism,” Strader said.

Those signs are all over Guilford County. People have ordered them from as far as California and Illinois.

These ladies believe relationships are key to stopping racism and bias, however unconscious.

“I think our networks are expanding and it’s a good thing in Greensboro because I think it’s going to bring people together,” Strader said.

“You have walking protests. Ours is a word protest,” McGirt said. “Those words come in the form of our prayers. It becomes truthful hard conversations. That word protest goes out in the signs that you see. The word protest brings us together back to the one book that brought us to this point.”

The churches ordered about 1,000 of those Let’s End Racism signs and they’re almost out. If you’d like to find out how to order one, click here.