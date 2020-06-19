Social media movement highlights black fathers in the Triad

Father’s Day is the day we celebrate what fathers and father figures mean to us.

U.S. Census data shows there are more than 20 million children living without a father in the home and a disproportionate number of those children are black.

There’s a new movement on social media to change that narrative and highlight black fathers.

“It came last year around Father’s Day. I was thinking of something to do for the men in our church and I was like, OK maybe we can just showcase the fathers in our church and around our church,” Bill Russell Jr. said.

From that idea came GSO Dads. The Instagram page is dedicated to highlighting black fathers in the Triad area. Russell says since last Father’s Day, they’ve featured dozens of men — showing the joy of fatherhood among men who don’t always get credit for being present.

According to U.S. Census data, more than 74 percent of white children live in two-parent homes. For black children, that number is around 38 percent.

“I definitely think GSO Dads is an opportunity to take the narrative back from media and to say that no it is not correct… there are healthy fathers, there are strong black men. There are people who are not fathers who are fathering those who are fatherless in their community,” Jason L. Keith said.

Keith is an attorney, activist, owner of Triad Basketball Academy, and a father of three. He’s been featured on GSO Dads twice.

“You see these positive images. It makes it cool to be a dad. That’s what we need to get back to. When it’s cool to be a dad. That’s one of the things we try to facilitate here,” Keith said.

He says a father’s job is to provide, give self-esteem, motivate, push, and encourage their children. When a kid falls, dad is supposed to be there to pick them up.

“I think a father is what kids really aspire to be like, especially little brown boys. I think without that role, a lot of times they’re lost,” he said.

Jason is like many other black men we’ve spoken with here at FOX8 who say right now it’s tough being a black father. His sons are 13 and 7. His daughter is 11. He’s already had “the talk” with his oldest at least four times.

“As a black father, you want to promote having your kids understand their role as a young black man. But you also want to promote them learning there are certain restrictions and certain differences they’re going to have to identify as young black kids,” he said. “I even talked to my son about not wearing hoodies at that time because we didn’t want him to be wrongly labeled and improperly discriminated against. We’ve had to have that conversation again.”

Russell says GSO Dads is becoming a movement.

“When we saw there was a pull from Raleigh and Charlotte we were like ok let’s do RDU and Charlotte, CLT Dads. We have about 30-40 fathers that are still waiting to be put on these sites,” Russell said.

He also tells us GSO Dads has become a way for fathers to exchange ideas and to support and encourage one another. In the future, he hopes to do meetups and social functions for the dads and their children.