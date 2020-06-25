National Conference for Community and Justice working through issues of race

Ivan Canada says working through issues of race takes long-term commitment. He’s the executive director of NCCJ (National Conference for Community and Justice) in Greensboro, an organization that’s been doing the work of diversity, inclusion, and community building in the Piedmont Triad for more than 80 years.

He said things have been busy for the last few weeks as the nation has been focused squarely on race.

“I think people are wanting something to do. I think in this moment we all are starting to realize what has been happening to people in this country, especially people of color, Black people in various systems,” Canada said.

NCCJ’s flagship program is ANYTOWN. It’s a residential camp for high school juniors and seniors. The camp is a week of intense focus on learning from and about people who come from different backgrounds.

“Before I attended ANYTOWN, I’m going to be honest, my community was predominantly white,” Riley Green said. “My school was almost 100 percent white. So was my church. So, I had never really had the opportunity to interact with anybody that looked different than me.”

That changed for Green in 2018. On the first day, they did what’s called a privilege walk.

“The advisor would ask questions. So, they started simple like take a step forward if you grew up in a household with two parents. Easy enough. As the privilege walk went on, the questions became deeper and more of if you were taught the police were there to protect you growing up take two steps forward,” Green said.

That opened her eyes to what other people experience. But Green says the real learning happened in the cabins.

“One of the girls I became closest to at the camp, her parents were undocumented and we were having a conversation one day just talking about our lives and she shared with me that she was unable to get her license because she was afraid her parents would be deported. She was afraid that she couldn’t go to college because her parents would get deported,” she said. “I’d always seen things like that on the news before, so it was really impactful to make a friend who was experiencing the issues I’d been seeing on the news.”

She brought what she learned back to her community, and has taken it with her to UNC Chapel Hill.

“One of the strategies that we learned in ANYTOWN was if you don’t feel comfortable speaking up to a crowd, start with your friend groups. So, if someone makes an offensive joke you can try to correct them, teach them why that may be wrong,” Green said.

NCCJ goes into organizations from small family-run businesses to multi-million-dollar corporations and large universities to teach those lessons through cultural bias training.

“We all know that in organizations sometimes this work can be pushed off as a ‘nice to have’ or maybe as someone’s pet project,” Canada said. “And I think if nothing the recent events have shown us it is showing the fact that if we do not deal with issues around race, around inclusion, and equity within our communities, and in our workplaces, we’re going to have problems.”

He believes these problems can be avoided by not avoiding the issue looking us straight in the face.

“None of us want to be wrong. None of us want to be labeled that we have a bias or prejudice even though we know that we all have it. I’m willing to take the fact that if no one is willing to share that, but at least hold a mirror up to their organization and think about where their organization has had some biased practice, I’ll take that,” Canada said.

More than 3,000 people have been through the ANYTOWN program. But it’s going to be much different this summer. The all-important residential component won’t happen. But they’re working to offer it virtually.