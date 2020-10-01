Local experts address mental health in the Black community

For so many people, 2020 has been a tough year, to say the least. The pandemic has destroyed our economy and sent unemployment up. Social unrest surrounding race relations has exposed feelings many thought were in the past, and the election is as divisive as any we’ve seen. Put it all together and we have a rise in people dealing with mental health issues, according to the CDC.

“As one pandemic has continued, as we’ve now gone through the summer, I’m definitely seeing an increase in stress and anxiety. And then with, I think, the social unrest compounding the pandemic, once again, seeing an uptick in stress and anxiety,” LeBauer Healthcare Director of Behavioral Medicine Dr. David Gutterman said.

“Definitely in anxiety, and especially for those who were previously suffering from anxiety,” adds clinical social worker Shelton Young. “Definitely those levels are skyrocketing. I also think that due to the hopelessness associated with the racial unrest that we are seeing lots of depression as well, especially minoritized people.”

Gutterman says the events of this year have taken a toll on couples and families.

“I think it’s it’s intensified some of the tension that sometimes communication and tension within families with extended families. Particularly if there are people of different minds about the social unrest and the political issues going on that’s created a sense almost of isolation and fear. And people are kind of hunkering down and avoiding each other. So there are a number of fronts on which people are having to try to address their emotional state,” Gutterman said.

“But when we talk about trauma and we understand that even when the stressor is removed in a stressful situation, you should somewhat go be able to go back to your equilibrium, your baseline. But in trauma, even when the stressors are removed, the stress response system is overly activated. And so that is what I’m seeing in African Americans. And so this is really traumatic,” Young said.

Young says that trauma is driving the depression he’s seen in his Black clients. He helps lead a group therapy session on social media for Black people, a demographic that has historically been under-served in the mental health care space.

“When you think about the people that are being most traumatized, most marginalized, it’s often, you know, coupled with economic economical situations where people just cannot afford therapy. And so I join to eliminate that barrier so that accessing mental health care can be free. It’s just literally joining an online platform. Click a button and you get to talk to a therapist,” Young said.

Both men say part of their job helping people navigate through what’s happening in the world is to give them permission to feel how they feel without guilt or shame, and figure out a path to grow from where they are.

“To say these are important things to be talking about, not something just to kind of hold down or feel guilty about or even if there’s anger and frustration that that really being encouraging to people to both be in touch with what their own experiences are and then encouraging them to then explore, to go out, to understand,” Gutterman said.

“I’m a firm believer that growth and comfort can not co-exist. In order to grow, we have to be made uncomfortable. Also, there is no accountability in a zone of comfort,” Young said.

Young and Gutterman say a way to protect your mental health right now is to be careful where you get your information, don’t inundate yourself with 24-7 news, and pay attention to your body and your mood because they’ll tell you when it’s time to take a break from social media.