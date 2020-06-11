Hope Academy changing lives for kids in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A school in Greensboro’s Glenwood community is giving hope to students who may have lost it, or never even had it. The school is changing lives every day – and not just the kids’ lives, but the lives of the people who make the school go.

“I’ve always been smart my whole life from kindergarten all the way to me graduating now. But I just didn’t have the best attitude. I was always quick-tempered. I was getting in trouble a lot, getting sent to ISS,” said Wesley Carter, a Hope Academy alum.

Carter came to Hope Academy in fifth grade.

“I wasn’t doing the best that I could do and that’s what going to Hope did for me. It made me use my full potential,” Carter said.

“They take the worry off of a parent worried about their child. They handle business. They don’t just reach out every time a child does something wrong,” said Janà Carter, Wesley’s mom.

The school started as a tutoring program run by a pastor and his wife when they moved to Greensboro’s Glenwood community.

“When I said I think I need to help, they said yeah we know. We’ve been praying about you for a long time. We were waiting for you to get it,” said Regina Clark, founding executive director.

The program grew from three to 80 students. Clark says as they tracked achievement, they found the needle was moving in the wrong direction.

“We said that’s not acceptable. So, you go OK Lord you’ve given us this information, what do you want us to do with it? We can’t not do anything. We have to do something. So, what are you asking us to do? Are you asking us to start a school? And the answer was yes,” Clark said.

They leased space from Florida Street Baptist Church until the church donated the property in 2016. Clark says their goal is to make sure the students know they’re capable, that they have a lot to give the world, and to give them the skills to do it. The young men and women who take care of the landscaping are all hope alumni.

“When you really dig in and get to know students and the things they’re dealing with and the things they’re struggling with, the places where their needs are, your heart continues to grow for them and you want to continue how to help them, how to meet their needs, how to serve them best,” Head of School Josh Mullins.

Mullins says they take a hands-on approach.

“So, holding them accountable for showing up to school. Sometimes going to get them. Sometimes standing in their living room yelling down the hallway telling them to come to school,” Mullins said.

Three of the seven teachers are black men. Adam Hubert is one of them.

“I think that ability to see someone that looks like you and has had common experiences means so much. I even think about my own public school upbringing and I can count on one hand the number of black male teachers I had. So, to be able to give what I didn’t have to students, I think is just a blessing,” Hubert said.

Almost all the students are black or Latino and come from low-income homes. Parents pay what they can. And 90 percent of Hope’s funding comes from the community. Almost all the people who started Hope and whose dollars sustain it are white. Many had never been to Glenwood until coming to see the school.

“Love crosses every boundary. If you ask the kids some of the things they love about Hope Academy, they will all say I feel like people love me here. I feel safe here. And I can learn about God here,” Clark said.

“They have exceeded the stereotype that white people don’t love black kids or minority children because it doesn’t exist there. That’s one thing I always paid attention to: how much these teachers that are white care about these children,” Janà Carter said.

Hope Academy gets about 90 percent of its funding from the Greensboro community so they’re always looking for donors. They’re also expanding to third and fourth grade in the fall. You can apply today.