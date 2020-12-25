Greensboro community working to ‘beautify the block’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Akeem White came to Greensboro to attend North Carolina A&T State University, and he stuck around after graduating. He tells us some neighborhoods here reminded him of where he grew up in Philadelphia.

“We needed to start taking back responsibility for our own communities,” White said. “A lot of our communities are trash-ridden for different reasons. So ‘Beautify the Block’ came from a vision from me and one of my brothers. We wanted to go into the communities, clean them up, transform them, especially for our children.”

They picked some communities in Philadelphia to clean up. In Greensboro, they picked Claremont Court Apartments to, as the name says, beautify the block.

“We know there are a lot of families in here, loving families, and also a lot of children in this community as well,” White said.

On a Sunday in November, families helped pick up trash around the neighborhood. The plan is to build garden boxes next.

“Children actually like to grow food. They just never get the opportunity to do those things,” White said.

In the spring, they’ll grow beans, raddish, beets, spinach, kale and other vegetables. The cleanup and the garden boxes White hopes to put in Claremont Court are part of what he would like to see become a domino effect.

“The children and also the parents and community will get a chance to see how the process goes from the building of the boxes to putting the soil down to prepping the soil to putting the seed in and seeing the process as it goes on,” White said.

His team already put garden boxes at Brown Recreation Center and East White Oak Community Center. He hopes getting kids involved in this kind of ongoing project that teaches responsibility leads to a shift.

“Before we were rappers and different things like that, we were agriculturalists. So getting our hands back in the soil is going to be very prominent in going into the new future,” White said.

The communities where this work is happening are largely black and socio-economically disadvantaged. White says before people here can lock arms with other groups, change has to start within.

“We first have to build our community and our foundation relationships up internally. And then that way, once we get a foundation and once we start to bond and unify with ourselves, then we will be able to go out into different neighborhoods, into different traditions, into different cultures and start to bond ourselves with them as well,” White said.

He’s planning another cleanup for next month and hopes to have approval from the Housing Authority to build those garden boxes in the spring.

His goal is to get to around 10 boxes that will be able to feed the whole community.