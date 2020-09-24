Facebook groups helping Black-owned businesses survive and thrive

Small businesses in the Piedmont Triad drive our economy. So many have struggled these last few months. But according to a report released by the Federal Reserve, Black-owned businesses were twice as likely to close during the pandemic than businesses owned by white people. One woman in Greensboro has made it her mission to change that reality.

“I would have to say the biggest challenge for Black-owned businesses is exposure,” Jackie White said. “So many Black-owned businesses are out there, but people don’t know where to find them.”

White knows that because she lives it. She owns African American Art and More in Four Seasons Town Center. She says a visit to another local business moved her to action.

“A couple of years ago, I went into a Black-owned business up on Gate City Boulevard. It was Valentine’s Day and nobody was in there. It was a restaurant and he had nobody in there,” she said.

From that experience came GreensboroBlack’s Cash Mob and We Buy Black Triad on Facebook. The group has more than 21,000 members. Many of those members make the page their first place to check when looking for anything from a new restaurant to try, to a mechanic, and even make-up.

“As a people, Black people support all businesses no matter the color,” White said. “But we don’t always see that from other races. White people don’t always reach out and look for Black businesses. However, Black people have to go to white businesses to get just about everything. So to encourage Black people, Hispanic people, white people to come and support Black-owned businesses is vital to them thriving.”

“I hear so many people come in and say, ‘Hey, I met you through Ms. Jackie’s group.’ And I would say probably 60 percent of my business has come from Ms. Jackie,” Monica Moyer said. “My employees will tell you so many people say I met you on this Facebook group. We have people coming from Charlotte. We have people coming from Raleigh just from that group alone.”

Moyer left her job as a bank manager and bought Archdale Bakery in Archdale. She bought it on March 1. By the end of her first month in business, the governor issued statewide COVID restrictions. She says this group saved her business.

According to a report from the Federal Reserve, the number of active small business owners fell by 22 percent between February and April. For Black-owned businesses, that number was 41 percent. And it could go up.

“It’s all about access,” said Niketa Greene, with Greensboro’s Chamber of Commerce. “Access to capital is a significant issue that minority-owned businesses talk about a lot. Having a disparity in access to capital. Having access to resources even technical resources outside of access to capital.”

Greene is the Chamber’s vice president for leadership, diversity, and inclusion. She heads the Minority Business Accelerator. The MBA was established three years ago to provide connections and opportunities minority-owned businesses might not have had access to otherwise.

“The social component is a part of it. So, providing the opportunity for people to build relationships is important. People do business with people they know,” she said.

Whether it’s for multi-million-dollar contracts, or buying cinnamon rolls or cupcakes, familiarity matters. And that’s why White keeps the cash mob going.

“It makes for a better and more inclusive Triad because it brings people together to support everybody. We already support other races. And other races should support us as well as we should support our own,” she said.

She also runs a food mob group specifically connecting people with Black-owned restaurants in the Piedmont Triad. That group has more than 11,000 members.