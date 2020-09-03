Davidson County woman risks safety to talk race

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Racial tension is a complex issue to which there’s no “one size fits all” approach to ending. One woman in Davidson County is doing her part to be the change she wants to see in her hometown, even when it gets dangerous.

FOX8 spent some time talking with people in uptown Lexington about race in Davidson County.

“When I found out the Black people were going into the restaurants through the back door and the side doors, it was shocking to me that people were doing that,” Leon Hargrave said.

Hargrave says a lot has changed since he moved to the county from California in 1970, but there’s still a long way to go.

“We all are immigrants,” he said. “We all came across the water. One can’t discriminate against the other because we all are one. Once we find that out, then we’ll be better.”

One woman FOX8 spoke with said there’s absolutely tension, but everybody just needs to get along and put the past behind them. Another man said things are cool among races until you step on someone’s toes.

Then there’s Dana Hamilton.

“I went to Central Davidson High School where there was not a lot of diversity,” Hamilton said. “I love my school. But at the same time, when I looked around I didn’t see a lot of diversity.”

Hamilton says she wanted more.

“I had to go out and search that out for myself and be determined to learn more about my neighbors and find out more about their life, their background, their culture so I could learn to respect other people that don’t look like me,” Hamilton said.

She moved away at 21 and joined law enforcement. But three years ago she put the badge down and moved back home.

“I remember saying, ‘God why did you bring me back here? Why did you do that?’ And God said, ‘I brought you back here to create change,'” Hamilton said.

She said she was working at Lowe’s and met a customer who was going through a rough day.

“I said, ‘I don’t know why I’m saying this to you, but you matter. You really do matter.’ He began to cry. And he never really told me what was going on, but I prayed with him and we went about our business. Two years later he came and found me at the Lowe’s here in Lexington to give me an ornament that said ‘You Matter’ on it,” Hamilton said.

That was the moment her nonprofit, U Matter 2, was born. She started U Matter 2 in 2019. Last year when the spirit rock at South Davidson High School was painted with a racial slur, her group started racial forums in the county.

“Everyone that showed up for those forums, I believe were really passionate about change for this county and city from all walks of life. We didn’t get a lot of opposition at those. We expected it. We prepared for it. But it was really impressive that we didn’t have anybody show up that opposed what we were doing,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton also helped organize the first-ever Unity March in Lexington earlier this summer. She knows her fight for better race relations in the county steps on ruffles feathers. In fact, her family worries about her safety.

“At the end of the day, I live a fearless life. I don’t live in fear. I’ve been attacked. I’ve received the messages. I’ve received the hate mail. I’ve received all the negative comments, the hatred, even from people I grew up with that I thought I knew,” she said.

But she remains resolute in her goal to push a conversation she believes can only make her home better.

“You have to take a heart check and a deep look at yourself. But yes I believe there is hope for Lexington and Davidson County. I believe it’s going to take a lot of prayer. It’s going to take a lot of continuing to press forward. It’s going to take a lot of refusing to back down,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton has some words for anyone pushing the envelope. She says when your faith is your driving force and you know God’s got you and there’s nothing anybody can do to you, you press on and stay faithful. For more information on U Matter 2, check out their Facebook page.