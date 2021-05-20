Concert focused on healing and unity through worship

(WGHP) — Over the last year, the pandemic and a racial reckoning gripped the country. But Christian Anderson had a vision.

“I was just at home and I was like you know what I really want to do something that’s really going to bless people all over the world, not just here in this community but I really just wanted people to get a sense of comfort and relief,” Anderson said.

Anderson is a worship leader at Evangel Fellowship Church. She’s also a recording artist. She pulled a few singers and musicians together and they’re preparing for a live recording and concert called “Yeshua: Live.”

“It (Yeshua) just means Jesus our rescuer, our deliverer. I believe that even in the time we’re living in with so much injustice and people not really being unified, I believe this song will bring us all together,” she said. “In order to come together and really be unified, we need healing. Our hearts need healing, and I believe this song does that.”

Not only will they sing about unity. They’ll live it out on stage.

“Obviously it’s important, right?” Sam Craven said. “Anything we can do nowadays to find some type of unity is a step in the right direction, I think. So yeah, I think worship is a great way to do that.”

Craven is playing guitar on the project. He grew up in an all-white church in Winston-Salem but has been playing at Black churches since he was 17. In fact, most of his playing today is with Black musicians. Craven says being in the minority has been, and remains, a learning experience. Some of the biggest stories related to race have played out as they prepared for this concert.

“Whenever I’m with those guys it’s never about race,” he said. “It’s always about the product we’re putting out. We have lots of conversations about race and we joke around all the time. It’s always a comfortable situation. No tension ever.”

“He’s very comfortable with talking about it,” Anderson said. “He’s not uptight or anything about it. He expresses himself, he feels comfortable around us and we feel comfortable around him. He doesn’t see color. And I don’t see it. Coming together, we’re making a beautiful sound.”

From the beats to the harmonies, to the riffs and runs, the beautiful sound of music is a language everyone can understand. Combine it with worship and these two believe something special can happen.

“If everybody worships the same God or has the same kind of ideology, that’s a great way to break the ice on other things that maybe they don’t agree with,” Craven said.

“It’s not about race at all. Because when we…hopefully we all make it into Heaven, when we get there we’re not going to see a Black section or a white section,” Anderson added. “We’re all going to be together worshipping God.”

The recording is May 21 at 7 p.m. For more information you can visit christianandersonministries.org.