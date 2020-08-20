Black is Beautiful beer sold at local breweries promoting racial equality

There’s a new beer on tap: Black is Beautiful!

“With this beer, I like that people have to say it. You have to come up to the bar and say you want a Black is Beautiful. And I think that’s really unique and it’s beautiful,” Pig Pounder Brewery Taproom Manager Cassi Winfree said.

The Black is Beautiful initiative was started by Weathered Souls Brewery in San Antonio in response to the racial unrest we’ve seen this summer. The goal of this collaborative effort amongst the brewing community and its customers is to bring awareness to injustices people of color still face in 2020 and to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color.

“In one sentence, it’s bringing people together,” said Bart Ortiz, with Pig Pounder Brewery.

Here’s how it works. A brewery signs up. They get a base recipe from Weathered Souls, and then they put their own twist on it.

“The label and the beer and the recipe for the beer is all centered around the idea of bringing awareness of social justice issues to people of color,” Ortiz said. “So you see that in the label. You see that in the complexity in the beer, and also the range of colors that you get in the beer, the full-flavoredness.”

All the money from the beer goes to a local organization that supports equality and inclusion. More than 1,100 breweries around the world are participating. Forty-one of those are in North Carolina. FOX8 visited three: Wise Man Brewery in Winston-Salem, Kernersville Brewing Company in Kernersville, and Pig Pounder Brewery in Greensboro.

“Our brewery and the brewing community in general is about lifting people up and building community. And that’s the most important thing for us. There was a lot of tension and some challenging times locally in our community,” Ortiz said.

“Us being a brewery, the main thing we do is make beer. And if we can make a beer and help people at the same time, that’s a no brainer for us,” said Vinny D’Braccio, with Kernersville Brewing Company.

“We’re very community-driven here,” said Dan Rossow, with Wise Man Brewery. “And when we saw that a significant portion of our community was hurting, we felt that it was our — it was necessary for us to step up and do something to help.”

One beer at three different breweries, all with a different taste, but with the same goal.

“I think above all, education is our hope,” Rossow said. “We’re Wise Man and we’re all about educating people on beer. But I think there’s so much that people need to learn about.”

“There’s a lot of people that are very aware of the injustices and some of the problems that people are facing,” D’Braccio said. “But it’s definitely not out in the open and a main topic of discussion here.”

He hopes that changes.

“We’ve had people come from all over the Triad and outside the Triad come in here. There have been people going on Black is Beautiful trips, They’ve been going around to a bunch of different breweries around the state picking them up. And then here in our local community, it’s been flying. We’re actually almost out of it,” he said.

All three say they’ve gotten some backlash, but they’re encouraged by the support they’ve gotten.

“I certainly don’t view this as a political statement. I see it more as lifting up members of the community that are hurting. And if you can’t help your neighbor when they need help, I don’t know what else you can do. We have faced some backlash. But it’s been minimal in the grand scheme of things. Again, we’re looking to lift up and not take down,” Rossow said.

Each brewery will donate 100 percent of its Black is Beautiful sales to a local organization. Pig Pounder is donating to local Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Wise Man is donating to Emancipate North Carolina, a group that works to dismantle structural racism through education. And Kernersville Brewing Company is donating to NCCJ in Greensboro.