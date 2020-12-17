2020 a year of reckoning for race relations in Alamance County

GRAHAM, N.C. — 2020 has been a year of reckoning. Race and race relations have been front and center. Locally, we watched some of the most contentious scenes play out in Alamance County. People involved say the year opened some old wounds and showed a path toward healing.

“I think the conversations are out there,” said Benson Gomez. “I don’t know if people want to talk about them as much.”

For people who believe there’s no race problem, the unrest this year, especially in historic Graham, may have come as a surprise.

“I think it’s still a lot of division,” added Mahaleeh Himes. “You see the different groups coming out and they’re really vocal about what they support. Which is good. I’m glad people are talking.”

Himes and Gomez live downtown. They were the only people who would talk to us on camera. But we did speak with several people off camera whose comments ranged from: there were never any issues until protesters started making noise, to people can get more done when they’re quiet.

Some from Alamance County share a different experience, including Rev. Gregory Drumwright.

“I’m a son of the soil. That’s home. That’s where I was born. That’s where I was educated,” he said. “I dated inter-racially in high school. I remember bringing her home to my mom and my family and I remember asking, ‘Hey when will I meet your family?’ and I was told, ‘You can’t, my parents are racists.’”

He also described his first rehearsal with the Burlington Boys Choir.

“I was introduced to the choir in the 90s as the little Black boy, ‘We have a little Black boy now. Gregory meet the choir.’”

He says growing up, he didn’t realize what was happening around him.

“Our movement has really awakened people, not just Black folks. It has awakened a lot of white folks to the systemic oppression that’s held minorities back there in my hometown,” he said.

This summer, he signed on to help organize a push for change in the county. He says it was in response to people coming to him fearful of speaking their truth publicly. During a “March to the Polls” event on Halloween, he and several others — known as the Graham 12 — were arrested. Four weeks later, he was charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting an officer during the protest.

“I’ve seen pictures of an officer that has bruises on her arm. But I never injured, assaulted, launched at an officer. I see video images of an officer being hit and knocked down by her own counterparts when they were roughing us up, handcuffing us, wrestling us to the ground,” he said.

A lot of people have asked what’s his end game. We asked him about that, and he was very clear. His fight and the need for these conversations to continue is not a Black and white issue.

“The people in Alamance County need police reform, criminal justice reform,” he said. “They need representation in public office. I’m fighting for poor people of every ethnicity.”

We asked Sheriff Terry Johnson what he’s taken away from this year. He declined our invitation to answer our questions. Meanwhile, Drumwright shared a story of a brief exchange with some counter-protesters that he hopes is a sign of progress.

“Most of the time when we’re passing by them shoulder to shoulder, there’s racial slurs, there’s a whole lot of racial invectives, a lot of insults,” he said. “I was exiting the march and I had just walked by the monument and there was clearly a line of Confederates there as I passed by them they stopped their insults and they just stared at me. And I looked back and I looked at them and I said ‘We love you’ and they hung their head. Just that exchange, that moment it gave me hope,” he said.

Hope that people in the community are also seeing. We asked Drumwright how his work is advancing race relations.

“I have lamented at times wondering if it really is. I have to go off what folks are saying because to me I wanted to have done so much more by now. To me, I would’ve wanted our community to have gotten wins by now.”

For now, conversation will have to do.