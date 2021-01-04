Improvements made to Downtown Greenway in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With 36,000 annual users, Greensboro’s Downtown Greenway gets plenty of use. Supporters of the greenway say they still have a lot of work to do to make sure people continue to visit the walkway that circles downtown.

So, on a cool morning, Greensboro Permaculture Guild volunteers are transforming an average green space along the pathway into Lofi Park. Volunteer Chris Schamp likes how the mini-park is shaping up.

“Seeing this compared to that, it’s an improvement,” said Schamp. “It adds a lot of character to this corner.”

Lofi Park is at the corner of Eugene and Smith streets. The lawn is being replaced with easy to maintain gravel pathways, shrubs and plants. Rolling berms and large rocks give the park a rustic feel, even though it’s just outside of downtown Greensboro.

“It’s an oasis,” said Dabney Sanders, project manager of the Downtown Greenway.

Sanders also pointed out other work taking place along the Downtown Greenway. A large earth casting art display is taking shape near Guilford Avenue and the brightly colored bridge support beams at Morehead Park gives the eye a lot to look at.

“As you look at it at a variety of perspectives, you get a different perspective on it and we are really pleased with the work the team did with that piece,” said Sanders.

Each corner of the Downtown Greenway has a signature art piece. At the corner of East Gate City and Murrow boulevards, greenway supporters are excited about the next public art display.

“The Freedom Cornerstone is looking at the sit-in movement that happened here and how that sparked the civil rights movement,” said Sanders. “That’s a really important part of Greensboro’s history.”

A social media campaign about the “Freedom Cornerstone” will soon begin. People will be encouraged to call and offer ideas on how freedom looks and sounds. The ideas will help artist Radcliffe Bailey as he creates the newest cornerstone this spring.

Along with art, the three-mile loop around downtown Greensboro is an attraction and economic booster. Two ladies were walking on the Downtown Greenway as they took a break from shopping.

“I think it’s a nice place to walk around and take pictures and stuff, it’s very pretty.”

Sanders added that construction bids on the last one-mile section of the Downtown Greenway will be taken later this year. The final mile will follow an old railroad bed from Smith Street to Spring Garden Street.