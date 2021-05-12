If you’re searching for the ‘perfect snuggle and movie buddy,’ look no further than Baby Girl!

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet Baby Girl, a beautiful 5-year-old pup who would love to be your new friend and sidekick in life!

She is currently in a foster home at Elon University, and her foster moms say, “Baby Girl is one of the sweetest dogs we’ve ever known! She’s incredibly smart. She’s house trained, knows her sit and down commands and stays near us off-leash. She’s great on walks with a leash, but is also the perfect snuggle and movie buddy.

“She can get a little anxious when she’s not near her humans but she’s gotten much better about this in the time since we’ve had her. Her favorite things to do are burrow under blankets, sit for treats and look out the window! She doesn’t shed much and is the perfect size at roughly 30-35 pounds. We also can’t imagine she’d have much trouble with other dogs as she has met a few and had no issues.”

Baby Girl should not be in a home with cats or young children under the age of 10, so this will need to be a consideration.

If you would like to meet Baby Girl, email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov.