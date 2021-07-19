If you’re looking for a new ‘friend’ Phoebe the Holland Lop will ‘be there for you’

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — “So no one told you life was gonna be this way…”

Stuck in “second gear”? Need a new friend to liven up your life?

Phoebe is a young rabbit who came to Red Dog Farm with her 3 sisters. She’s still a baby, only 5 months old.

Not at all a “smelly cat” — Phoebe is an easygoing Holland Lop rabbit. She loves her social time and is a curious little bun who loves her toys.

She likes people, but she is still young and getting used to being picked up. She settles right down once she’s up, if you just give her a second!

Phoebe would be a great rabbit “friend” for just about any family!

If you’d like to apply for Phoebe, visit reddogfarm.com or visit her at the Central Perk (okay, just kidding on that one). Her adoption fee is $45.