If you have a fenced-in back yard that seems a little empty, maybe Minnie could fill it!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet mutt is looking for an active family to call her own.

Minnie is a 1-year-old German Shepherd/Coonhound Mix. The folks at the Davidson County Animal Shelter says she’s a spunky girl who never has a dull moment. She gets along great with people and other dogs, but she might not be great with cats.

Minnie just loves to go on walks and would do best with a fenced-in yard and an active family.

Her adoption fee is $95. That includes her spay, age-appropriate vaccines, and microchip.

You can meet Minnie at the Davidson County Animal Shelter.