How will Triad churches handle Easter Sunday amid the pandemic?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many churches are finding ways to hold Sunday service ending the Holy week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Elim Christian Fellowship has planned to hold Easter Sunday services with music, fun and light refreshments starting at 6:30 a.m. on the church’s front lawn.

Elim Fellowship will be holding two worship services allowing people to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Pastor Johnson said this service is open to people all around the community to worship as a family.

First Presbyterian in Greensboro is also planning to hold several services for a limited amount of community members.

The church is planning on having a full service online with an Easter Vigil on Saturday and Sunday morning, two sunrise services to accommodate more people outside in the church’s “Giving Back Garden.”

Both Elim Fellowship and First Presbyterian plan to keep everyone safe.

Both churches ask that everyone follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks, and social distancing is strongly encouraged.