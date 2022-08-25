HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Should you give your child a smartphone? It’s a question parents are facing earlier and earlier.

Emily Cherkin guides families to make the decision that’s right for them as The Screentime Consultant. She says there is no magic age that means children are ready because every child is different. Research before the pandemic found that 20% of 8-year-olds had a smartphone. By 12 years old, that number jumped to around 80%.

Emily acknowledges many parents give in to smartphones because they’re afraid their child will be left out — something kids these days call ‘FOMO’ for ‘fear of missing out.’ But she says once they have a phone that connects to social media, that feeling is actually magnified because they have access to seeing those events.

“It is developmentally normal for middle schoolers to feel left out, excluded, awkward and uncomfortable. that is the name of the game for middle school and it’s not fun but it is important because what’s going to happen is they will build resilience; they will build the skills they need to cope.”

Emily doesn’t recommend social media for anyone younger than 16.

She says parents do have to weigh the stigma of a flip phone. Some might also have hidden internet connectivity options. She hopes above all, parents will give children the opportunity to learn to rely on themselves.

“There’s safety things we need to teach our children about the real world. If we give them a phone and think they’re going to be safe, what happens if they drop it, lose it, break it, it gets stolen and they need your help?”

Emily helps parents address these issues as The Screentime Consultant. You can download a recording of her masterclass “How To Be a Tech-Intentional Parent” and her handbook “7 Ingredients for Screentime Balance” here.