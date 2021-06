ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Thousands of animals live at the North Carolina Zoo. Just like all of of us, sometimes they get sick or injured and need healthcare.

Some are easy to treat like the small sand cats. But lions, elephants, and giraffes can be much more challenging.

Shannon Smith shows us how the veterinarians at the zoo care for them all in today’s Zoo Filez.

You can follow Dr. Minter on Instagram.