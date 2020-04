The second episode of FOX8’s Home How To series will stream Tuesday, April 14, on the FOX8 Facebook page and on www.myfox8.com.

In Tuesday’s episode, Linda Dozier with Lowe’s Home Improvement will show you how to make a memory box with scrap wood and cardboard.

It’s a home project for the family and what better way to remember this historic stay-at-home order than with a memory box.