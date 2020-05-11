FOX8 Home How To will stream Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. – What’s for Dinner with Southern Roots Home How To by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 11, 2020 / 08:50 AM EDT / Updated: May 11, 2020 / 08:50 AM EDT The sixth episode of FOX8’s Home How To series will be streamed Tuesday, May 12, on the FOX8 Facebook page and on www.myfox8.com. In Tuesday’s episode, we will cook dinner with Southern Roots’ Lisa Hawley. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Visitors crowd into Smoky Mountains park, ignore barricades on reopening day Video Viral video sensation ‘double rainbow guy’ dies at 57 Video Man faces murder charge after person killed in Wilkes County Video Black bear left mark on Outer Banks after swimming from the mainland, NPS says High Point pastor returns to pulpit after battle with coronavirus Video Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92 Video More Must-See Stories