FOX8 Home How To will stream Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. – What’s for Dinner with Southern Roots

Home How To

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The sixth episode of FOX8’s Home How To series will be streamed Tuesday, May 12, on the FOX8 Facebook page and on www.myfox8.com.

In Tuesday’s episode, we will cook dinner with Southern Roots’ Lisa Hawley.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter