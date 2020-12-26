‘Lights on Birkdale’ brings holiday cheer in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Take a ride down Birkdale Drive in this edition of Night Lights.

On your right, you’ll see two-time reigning neighborhood decorations champion Jack Smallwood and his display “Lights on Birkdale”

“This is called Lights on Birkdale. We’ve been doing this for probably seven years…and every year, we just add a little more and get a little crazier with it.” says Smallwood, the homeowner.

His display is synced to music and has decorations of all sorts from a blow mold Santa and reindeer to new age pixels sequenced to the beat of the music.

“We turn the lights on at six, and they’re just on static from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m….the show is going on behind me. We got a radio channel going, 87.9FM. I try to use kind of classical Christmas songs… I’ve got a different variation of the Grinch by a new aged band and stuff like that, but it’s pretty much all your normal Christmas Classics, and that’s just where we try to keep it,” Smallwood said.

The two-time competition winning house has taken the year off from the competition, giving others in the neighborhood a chance at the crown.

But for Smallwood, it’s all about doing it for the cheer it brings others.

“In the end, it is absolutely worth it. Just the messages that I get on Facebook of the pictures of kids and videos of them dancing in the car,” Smallwood said. “Theres a few special needs children that come by and watch the show. With everything going on this year, it doesn’t even feel as much like Christmas. That’s the motivation is the kids. I remember when I was young, we used to ride around and look at the Christmas lights, and there’s nothing else like it.”

The “Lights on Birkdale” display can be found on Birkdale Drive in High Point and will stay on until Jan. 1.

