‘Each year we add a little bit more’: Archdale couple puts on a show with Christmas display

ARCHDALE, N.C. — As we move into December, more homes across the Triad are getting lit up for the holidays. Steve and Marsha Jump started decorating their home this year right after Halloween.

“We have been here since 1997. Each year we add a little bit more to our show. It is basically my idea with a little bit of help from Steve,” Marsha Jump said.

The Jumps have been adding to their display each year since they started. This year you’ll find anything from reindeer to a nativity scene to a red, white and blue wreath she made special for this year. She said it’s not all easy to install but the finished product is worth it.

“It is worth it because when you stop at the end of the road and you see the twinkles and the different colors it’s very much worth the effort because once you finish it it’s here to stay for the season,” Marsha said.

She adds to the display each year by hunting for deals year-round.

“I’m a bargain shopper,” Marsha said. “So, every year after Christmas I try to buy things for the next year. This year was a little bit different. I found the snowman that’s on the front porch. He was not a discounted item this year, so I guess I cheated a little bit this year and I went full price on something, which I normally don’t do but that’s OK. It’s worth it in the end if it makes somebody happy.”

If you’d like to see Steve and Marsha’s light display for yourself, you can find them at 6035 Cedar Square Road in Archdale. Marsha says she will keep the lights up until at least the first snow of the winter and she welcomes visitors.

“I know we’ve been shut in a lot and this is just one way you can come by and you don’t have to get out and get around people but you’re still welcome to come to visit and pull in the driveway if you’d like, walk around and take pictures. Whatever you’d like to do, we welcome that.”

If you would like to feature your house in an upcoming Night Lights segment, please send us a photo to lights@wghp.com. Along with your photo, please include your name and address.