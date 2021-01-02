Christmas lights display on Deerglade Court in Greensboro bigger than ever before

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many homes are spending New Year’s Day taking Christmas lights down but this neighborhood on Deerglade Court in Greensboro is keeping the lights up for another week!

For the Lindley family, the tradition of decorating was sparked out of tragedy.

“It started out with the Biser’s son, who passed away in a whitewater rafting accident. He loved Christmas and so they started putting up lights and our grandpa Ronald, he decided to go with it and so he started putting up lights, and it kind of just clicked with everybody and everybody just started adding on,” said Andrew Lindley.

The tradition has grown in size over the past 32 years and grown more meaningful for the Lindleys after Ronald passed away.

“It continues to be a tradition in our family, and it’s become even more of a tradition and more important to our family because we lost their grandfather, my husband’s father in 2014 actually on Christmas Day,” said Carrie Lindley.

The Lindleys aren’t the only ones participating in the tradition either. Nearly all of their neighbors on Deerglade Court get decorated and even more people throughout the surrounding area are putting lights up too!

“Everyone has been adding more. So even when you pull out of the court, the houses along the way going out and coming in have put up more lights as well,” said Hagen Lindley.

In recent years, the family has added a tribute to Ronald and started taking up canned food donations to Greensboro Urban Ministries.

“Each year the tradition gets a little bit bigger and we put out new lights, more lights and a couple of years ago we actually started taking canned donations for Urban Ministry,” said Coleson Lindley.

“This sign represents our Grandpa as he passed away December 25th, 2014 on Christmas morning. And we did the sign just to represent his love for Christmas and love for family,” said Sophia Lindley.

Last year the Lindley’s and “Deerglade Lights” were able to donate more than 900 pounds of food. And this year, as of New Year’s Day, they’ve already donated more than 1,000 pounds!

“Everybody just does it for the spirit and tradition of Christmas. It’s a bunch of families coming together to put up Christmas lights to keep carrying on a tradition that’s gone through the family,” said Andrew Lindley.

If you’d like to see “Deerglade Lights” you can find the neighborhood on Deerglade Court in Greensboro. They plan to keep the lights up for at least a week after New Year’s Day, so there’s still time to see the displays.

To see all the homes that we’ve covered across the Piedmont Triad this year, check out our complete collection of Holiday Night Lights stories here.