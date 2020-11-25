Watch FOX8 Home How To: How to make a Christmas Ball to hang in your tree

Holiday Home How To

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This episode of FOX8’s Holiday Home How To series was streamed on Wednesday, Nov. 25, on the FOX8 Facebook page and on www.myfox8.com.

In Wednesday’s episode, Linda Dozier shows you how to make a Christmas Ball to hang in your tree. Watch in the video player above.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter