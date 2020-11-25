This episode of FOX8’s Holiday Home How To series was streamed on Wednesday, Nov. 25, on the FOX8 Facebook page and on www.myfox8.com.
In Wednesday’s episode, Linda Dozier shows you how to make a Christmas Ball to hang in your tree. Watch in the video player above.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60
- Big Game Bound Week 12: Lions’ Thanksgiving tradition & best NFL rivalries
- Watch FOX8 Home How To: How to make a Christmas Ball to hang in your tree
- U.S. unemployment claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
- Newsfeed Now: Thanksgiving Travel; A Christmas Story comes to Oklahoma