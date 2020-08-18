FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Zack Sharpe, nurse and ordained minister

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning’s hero is Zack Sharpe, a husband and father of two, who is a nurse at Forsyth Medical Center. He has dedicated his life to helping others not only through his nursing care but as an ordained minister. We thank Zack for all he does.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.