FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Yearbook staff at Middle College at GTCC

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Check out part of the Yearbook staff at the Middle College at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown. These kids are donating the proceeds from this year’s yearbook to COVID-19 front line workers. Their supervisor tells us they have worked countless hours to make the yearbook amazing, and they wanted to do something special. And we hope to make them feel special by highlighting them as heroes for all they do.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.