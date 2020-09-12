FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Whitney Shoaf; Guilford County EMS

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This hero was nominated by her platoon for her tireless work during this pandemic and willingness to always lend a hand and ear to her coworkers. Captain Whitney Shoaf at Guilford County EMS is tonight’s hero. Thank you for your service, Whitney.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.