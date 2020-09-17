FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Whitney Parker, daycare director

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning, we recognize Whitney Parker as our local hero. Whitney is the daycare director at the Davidson County Community College Child Development Center and spends her days ensuring her staff and the children they care for are safe and healthy. Thank you Whitney for putting your staff and the kids you care for first every day.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.