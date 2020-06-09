FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Wake Forest Baptist Health ICU team

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Meet the COVID warriors. This is the ICU team at Wake Forest Baptist Health. We are told they have demonstrated grace, resilience, and unwavering compassion over the last several months. Their work is inspiring others and tonight we are highlighting them as our heroes.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.