FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Veronica Brown, LPN at Cone Health

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight we honor an LPN who has worked at Cone Health for over 10 years. Veronica Brown currently works in the COVID unit at the women’s hospital and has been a dedicated member of the team for her patients during the pandemic. Thank you for your service, Veronica.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.