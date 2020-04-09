FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Trinity Elms Assisted Living Facility Memory Care Unit

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This segment honors the women who work in the Memory Care Unit at Trinity Elms Assisted Living Facility. We are told they effortlessly and compassionately care for the sweet people living at the facility in these difficult times.

